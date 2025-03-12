PS Plus Mart 2025 oyunları belli oldu: Extra ve Premium

Tam Boyutta Gör Sony'nin abonelik bazlı oyun hizmeti Playstation Plus, yepyeni yapımlarla güncellenmeye devam ediyor. Bildiğiniz gibi PS Plus, her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir oyun kütüphanesi sunuyor. Son olarak Mart ayında Playstation Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu.

PS Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları Mart 2025

Hatırlayacak olursak Mart ayının başında PlayStation Plus'ın en alt abonelik planı olan, yani bizlerin klasik PS Plus aboneliği olarak bildiği PS Plus Essential katmanına, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection eklenmişti. PS Plus Extra ve Premium kataloğu ise geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı.

Sony'nin paylaşımına göre 18 Mart'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium'a UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy, Arcade Paradise, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, You Suck at Parking ve Syberia – The World Before başta olmak üzere 12 yeni oyun ekleniyor.

Paylaşılan listede özellikle UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Syberia – The World Before, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Championsve Armored Core serisinin öne çıktığını söyleyelim. İşte Mart ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak tüm oyunlar:

UFC 5 | PS5

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | PS4, PS5

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy | PS4, PS5

Arcade Paradise | PS4, PS5

Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PS4, PS5

You Suck at Parking | PS4, PS5

Syberia – The World Before | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Arcade Paradise VR | PS VR2

Armored Core | PS4, PS5

Armored Core: Project Phantasma | PS4, PS5

Armored Core: Master of Arena | PS4, PS5

