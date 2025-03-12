Giriş
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri Bildirim Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    İndirim Kodu indirim kodu
    Anlık Bildirim

    PS Plus Mart 2025 oyunları belli oldu: Extra ve Premium

    Playstation kullanıcılarına sunulan abonelik servisi Playstation Plus'ın Mart 2025 oyunları belli oldu. İşte Mart ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium katmanlarına eklenecek ücretsiz oyunlar;
    PS Plus Mart 2025 oyunları belli oldu: Extra ve Premium Tam Boyutta Gör
    Sony'nin abonelik bazlı oyun hizmeti Playstation Plus, yepyeni yapımlarla güncellenmeye devam ediyor. Bildiğiniz gibi PS Plus, her ay yeni oyunların eklendiği bir oyun kütüphanesi sunuyor. Son olarak Mart ayında Playstation Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak ücretsiz oyunlar belli oldu.

    PS Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları Mart 2025

    Hatırlayacak olursak Mart ayının başında PlayStation Plus'ın en alt abonelik planı olan, yani bizlerin klasik PS Plus aboneliği olarak bildiği PS Plus Essential katmanına, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection eklenmişti. PS Plus Extra ve Premium kataloğu ise geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı.

    Sony'nin paylaşımına göre 18 Mart'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium'a UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy, Arcade Paradise, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, You Suck at Parking ve Syberia – The World Before başta olmak üzere 12 yeni oyun ekleniyor.

    Paylaşılan listede özellikle UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Syberia – The World Before, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Championsve Armored Core serisinin öne çıktığını söyleyelim. İşte Mart ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak tüm oyunlar:

    • UFC 5 | PS5
    • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | PS4, PS5
    • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4
    • Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy | PS4, PS5
    • Arcade Paradise | PS4, PS5
    • Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PS4, PS5
    • You Suck at Parking | PS4, PS5
    • Syberia – The World Before | PS4, PS5

    PlayStation Premium | Classics

    • Arcade Paradise VR | PS VR2
    • Armored Core | PS4, PS5
    • Armored Core: Project Phantasma | PS4, PS5
    • Armored Core: Master of Arena | PS4, PS5
    Bu haberi, mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak indirip,
    istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz:     DH Android Uygulamasını İndir DH iOS Uygulamasını İndir
    Daha Fazla Video
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Volkswagen'in ucuz elektrikli modeli: ID.Every1

    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sonrakiler Yükleniyor
    Sorgu:

    Forumdan Konular

    miele çamaşır makinesi neden pahalı şirket adına fatura kestirmek acea c2 nedir a disk read error occurred ön diş kanal tedavisi

    Editörün Seçtiği Sıcak Fırsatlar

    Sıcak Fırsatlar Forumunda Tıklananlar

    Tavsiyelerimiz

    Telefon Tavsiyesi Tümü
    15.000-20.000 TL Arası Telefonlar
    Redmi Note 14 Pro
    Redmi Note 14 Pro
     Bu Telefonu Satın Al
    Notebook Tavsiyesi Tümü
    20.000-30.000 TL Arası Laptoplar
    Dell Vostro 3420
    Dell Vostro 3420
     Bu Notebook'u Satın Al
    Sistem Tavsiyesi Tümü
    Giriş Seviye Sistem
    Bu Sistemi Satın Al
    Yeni Haber
    şimdi
    Geri Bildirim
    DH Çerez
    Hizmet kalitesi için çerezleri kullanabiliriz, DH'yi kullanırken depoladığımız çerezlerle ilgili veri politikamıza gözatın.
    Kabul Ediyorum