PS Plus Mart 2025 oyunları belli oldu: Extra ve Premium

PS Plus Extra ve Premium oyunları Mart 2025
Hatırlayacak olursak Mart ayının başında PlayStation Plus'ın en alt abonelik planı olan, yani bizlerin klasik PS Plus aboneliği olarak bildiği PS Plus Essential katmanına, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection eklenmişti. PS Plus Extra ve Premium kataloğu ise geçtiğimiz saatlerde açıklandı.
Sony'nin paylaşımına göre 18 Mart'tan itibaren PlayStation Plus Extra ve Premium'a UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy, Arcade Paradise, Bang-On Balls: Chronicles, You Suck at Parking ve Syberia – The World Before başta olmak üzere 12 yeni oyun ekleniyor.
Paylaşılan listede özellikle UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Syberia – The World Before, Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Championsve Armored Core serisinin öne çıktığını söyleyelim. İşte Mart ayında PS Plus Extra ve Premium abonelerine sunulacak tüm oyunlar:
- UFC 5 | PS5
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown | PS4, PS5
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions | PS4
- Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy | PS4, PS5
- Arcade Paradise | PS4, PS5
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles | PS4, PS5
- You Suck at Parking | PS4, PS5
- Syberia – The World Before | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Premium | Classics
- Arcade Paradise VR | PS VR2
- Armored Core | PS4, PS5
- Armored Core: Project Phantasma | PS4, PS5
- Armored Core: Master of Arena | PS4, PS5
istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz: