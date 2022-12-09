Giriş
    The Game Awards 2022 kazananları açıklandı: 2022 yılının en iyi oyunu belli oldu!

    The Game Awards 2022 kazananları belli oldu. Yılın oyunu ödülünü Elden Ring kazandı. God of War Ragnarök ise yılın oyunu ödülünü kaybetmesine rağmen 7 dalda ödül topladı.
    Oy Ver
    The Game Awards 2022 kazananları açıklandı Tam Boyutta Gör
    The Game Awards 2022 etkinliği bugün düzenlendi. Yılın en iyi oyunları belli oldu. Yılın oyunu ödülünü Elden Ring kazandı.

    God of War Rangarok aday gösterildiği 10 kategoriden 7’sinde ödül kazandı. Elden Ring ise toplam “Yılın Oyunu” dahil olmak üzere 4 dalda ödül topladı.

    The Game Awards 2022 Kazananları

    Yılın Oyunu

    • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) 
    • Kazanan: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) 
    • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
    • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
    • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
    • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

    En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

    • Kazanan: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
    • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
    • Immortality (Half Mermaid)
    • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

    En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

    • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment) 
    • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Kazanan: God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
    • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
    • Immortality (Half Mermaid)

    En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

    • Kazanan: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
    • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
    • Scorn (Ebb Software/Kepler Interactive)
    • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

    En İyi Müzik

    • Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
    • Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring
    • Kazanan: Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
    • Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger 
    • Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
    • Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Kazanan: God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
    • Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony/SIE)
    • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

    En İyi Performans

    • Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
    • Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem
    • Kazanan: Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
    • Manon Gage, Immortality
    • Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

    Games for Impact (Sosyal bir anlam/mesaj içeren oyun)

    • A Memoir Blue (Cloisters Interactive/Annapurna)
    • Kazanan: As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
    • Citizen Sleeper (Jump Over The Age/Fellow Traveller) 
    • Endling – Extinction is Forever (Herobeat Studios/HandyGames)
    • Hindsight (Team Hindsight/Annapurna)
    • I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (Northway Games/Finji)

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

    • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Kazanan: FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
    • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
    • Sifu (Sloclap)
    • Kazanan: Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
    • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

     En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Kazanan: FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

    En iyi mobil oyun

    • Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
    • Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
    • Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
    • Kazanan: MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse)
    • Tower of Fantasy (Hotta Studio/Perfect World/Level Infinite)

     En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

    • After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
    • Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
    • BONELAB (Stress Level Zero)
    • Kazanan: Moss: Book II (Polyarc)
    • Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
    • Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
    • Sifu (Sloclap)
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu) 

    En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

    • A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
    • Kazanan: God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
    • Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
    • Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
    • TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji) 

    En İyi RPG

    • Kazanan: Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
    • Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
    • Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
    • Triangle Strategy (Artdink/Square Enix)
    • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    • DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
    • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (CyberConnect 2 Co. Ltd/Bandai Namco) 
    • The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
    • Kazanan: MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
    • Sifu (Sloclap)

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    • Kazanan: Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) 
    • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
    • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
    • Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    En İyi Strateji Oyunu

    • Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
    • Kazanan: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
    • Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
    • Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
    • Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

    • F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
    • FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
    • NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
    • Kazanan: Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)
    • OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

    En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
    • MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
    • Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
    • Kazanan: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
    • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

    En İyi Uyarlama

    • Kazanan: Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix)
    • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix) 
    • The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
    • Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
    • Uncharted  (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

    En Çok Beklenen Oyun

    • FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)
    • Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
    • Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
    • Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
    • Kazanan: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

    En İyi Espor Oyunu

    • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
    • DOTA 2 (Valve)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • Rocket League (Psyonix)
    • Kazanan: VALORANT (Riot Games)
    Profil resmi
    donanimhabercom Instagram

    Güneş enerjili otomobil seri üretime girdi

    K
    kaptan5656 3 gün önce

    türkiyede işe yarardı ama bu fiatla asla yaramaz 3-5 zengin alır hepsi bu

    D
    darthserratus 3 gün önce

    Tasarım olarak Mercedes EQXX'e ciddi bir benzerlik söz konusu

    Profil resmi
    ugah6aiw 3 gün önce

    .mercedes ne alaka dh misafirlerinde IQ düşüklüğü arttı tabi sadece makarna...

    D
    DH Misafiri 3 gün önce

    Mercedes'in yerinde olsam bu markaya dava açarım

