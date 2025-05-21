Giriş
    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı! Division 2 geliyor

    Xbox Game Pass'e 11 yeni oyun ekleniyor, 5 oyun kaldırılıyor. Xbox Game Pass'e önümüzdeki iki haftada eklenecek ve kaldırılacak oyunlar resmen açıklandı.         

    Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı! Division 2 gel Tam Boyutta Gör
    Mayıs ayının ilk iki haftasında Xbox Game Pass’e 12 yeni oyun ekleyen Xbox hız kesmiyor ve önümüzdeki iki hafta içerisinde 11 yeni oyun daha ekliyor. Game Pass’e eklenecek yeni oyunlar resmen açıklandı.

    Monster Train 2 oyunu bugün çıkışını yaptı ve Game Pass'e ilk günden eklendi. Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek yeni oyunlar arasında Tom Clancy The Division 2 dikkat çekiyor. Spray Paint Simulator oyunu çıkışının ilk gününde Game Pass’e eklenecek. Ayrıca artık Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II ve S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 oyunlarını Game Pass Standard aboneleri de oynayabilecek.

    🎁 Xbox Game Pass'e Eklenecek Oyunlar

    • Monster Train 2 (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – May 21
      Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Mayıs
      Game Pass Standard
    • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Mayıs
      Game Pass Standard
    • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Mayıs
      Game Pass Standard
    • Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – 22 Mayıs
      Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 27 Mayıs
      Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
    • To a T (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Mayıs
      Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Metaphor ReFantazio (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Mayıs
      Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
    • Spray Paint Simulator (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Mayıs
      Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
    • Crypt Custodian (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 3 Haziran
      Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
    • Symphonia (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 3 Haziran
      Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

    👋 Game Pass'ten 31 Mayıs'ta kaldırılacak oyunlar

    31 Mayıs’ta Game Pass kütüphanesinden 5 oyun ayrılacak. Bu oyunları kütüphanenizde tutmak isterseniz yüzde 20 indirimle satın alarak oyuna sahip olabilirsiniz.

    • Cassette Beasts (Konsol ve PC)
    • Firework (PC)
    • Humanity (Konsol ve PC)
    • Remnant 2 (Konsol ve PC)
    • Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Konsol ve PC)

    💰 Game Pass Fiyatları Mayıs 2025

    PC

    • PC Game Pass: 209 TL
    • Game Pass Ultimate: 309 TL

    Konsol

    • Game Pass Core: 175 TL
    • Game Pass Standard: 249 TL
    • Game Pass Ultimate: 309 TL
