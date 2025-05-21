Xbox Game Pass'e eklenecek yeni oyunlar açıklandı! Division 2 geliyor

Monster Train 2 oyunu bugün çıkışını yaptı ve Game Pass'e ilk günden eklendi. Xbox Game Pass’e eklenecek yeni oyunlar arasında Tom Clancy The Division 2 dikkat çekiyor. Spray Paint Simulator oyunu çıkışının ilk gününde Game Pass’e eklenecek. Ayrıca artık Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II ve S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 oyunlarını Game Pass Standard aboneleri de oynayabilecek.
🎁 Xbox Game Pass'e Eklenecek Oyunlar
- Monster Train 2 (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – May 21
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Mayıs
Game Pass Standard
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Mayıs
Game Pass Standard
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S) – 22 Mayıs
Game Pass Standard
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – 22 Mayıs
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 27 Mayıs
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- To a T (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Mayıs
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Metaphor ReFantazio (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Mayıs
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Spray Paint Simulator (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Mayıs
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
- Crypt Custodian (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 3 Haziran
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
- Symphonia (PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 3 Haziran
Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
👋 Game Pass'ten 31 Mayıs'ta kaldırılacak oyunlar
31 Mayıs’ta Game Pass kütüphanesinden 5 oyun ayrılacak. Bu oyunları kütüphanenizde tutmak isterseniz yüzde 20 indirimle satın alarak oyuna sahip olabilirsiniz.
- Cassette Beasts (Konsol ve PC)
- Firework (PC)
- Humanity (Konsol ve PC)
- Remnant 2 (Konsol ve PC)
- Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Konsol ve PC)
💰 Game Pass Fiyatları Mayıs 2025
PC
- PC Game Pass: 209 TL
- Game Pass Ultimate: 309 TL
Konsol
- Game Pass Core: 175 TL
- Game Pass Standard: 249 TL
- Game Pass Ultimate: 309 TL
