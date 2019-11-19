Giriş
DH ile Giriş
Üye değil misiniz? Yeni Hesap Oluştur Sosyal Ağ ile Bağlan
Yardıma ihtiyacınız mı var? Giriş Paneli
Son Aramalarınız TEMİZLE
    Genel Hızlı Tercihler Sıfırla
    Header'ı Tuttur
    Header'da Teknoloji Gündemi
    Anasayfa
    Büyük Slayt ve Popüler Haberler
    Döşeme Stili Ana Akış
    Kaydırarak Daha Fazla İçerik Yükle
    İçerikleri Yeni Sekmede Aç
    Detay Sayfaları
    Kaydırarak Sonraki Habere Geçiş
    Site Tercihleri
    Renk Seçenekleri
    Gece Modu (Koyu Tema)
    Sadece Videolar için Gece Modu
    Detaylı Site Tercihleri
    Oyunlar ile İlgili Son Gönderiler Daha Fazlası

    Yılın Oyunu adayları açıklandı: İşte tam liste

    The Game Awards 2019 adayları açıklandı. Hideo Kojima'nın yeni oyunu Death Stranding listeye damga vurdu.
    3 gün
    7,6b
    1
    17
    Oyunlar
    Hasan Aygünoğlu
    Editör
    Bildirimi Aç Bildirim Açık

    Oyun dünyasının en prestijli ödül töreni The Game Awards'ın 2019 adayları açıklandı. Tam 10 farklı adaylığa sahip olan Death Stranding bu yıla damgasını vuran oyun olmuş. Death Stranding'in ardından ise sekiz farklı adaylıkla Control yine dikkat çeken yapımlardan birisi.

    Yılın Oyunu kategorisinde Control, Death Stranding, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Resident Evil 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ve The Outer Worlds aday gösterilmiş. Sürpriz bir yapım yok denilebilir.  Belki Metro Exodus ve A Plague Tale: Innocence de listede yer alabilirdi. 

    The Outer Worlds, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ve Resident Evil 2 The Game Awards 2019'ta dörder farklı kategoride adaylığa sahip olan oyunlar olarak dikkat çekiyor. Death Stranding ve Control'un ardından en çok adaylığa sahip yapımlar bunlar.

    The Game Awards ödülünü geçtiğimiz yıl God of War kazanmıştı. Daha önceki kazananlar ise şu şekilde: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (2017), Overwatch (2016), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) ve Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014).

    Ödüller 13 Aralık Cuma günü TSİ 04.30'da başlayacak olan törende sahiplerini bulacak. Favori oyunlarınızı desteklemek için buradan oy verebilirsiniz.

     

    Yılın Oyunu

    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)
    • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
    • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

    En İyi Oyun Yönetimi

    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)
    • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

    En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı

    • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio / Focus Home Interactive)
    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
    • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

    En İyi Sanat Yönetimi

    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
    • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)

    En İyi Müzik

    • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games / Spike Chunsoft)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
    • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
    • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)

    En İyi Ses Tasarımı

    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
    • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

    En İyi Performans

    • Ashly Burch (Parvati Holcomb - The Outer Worlds)
    • Courtney Hope (Jesse Faden - Control)
    • Laura Bailey (Kait Diaz - Gears 5)
    • Mads Mikkelsen (Cliff - Death Stranding)
    • Matthew Porretta (Dr. Casper Darling - Control)
    • Norman Reedus (Sam Porter Bridges - Death Stranding)

    En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    • Astral Chain (Platinum Games / Nintendo)
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
    • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
    • Gears 5 (The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
    • Metro Exodus (4A Games / Deep Silver)

    En İyi Aksiyon/Macera Oyunu

    • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)
    • Control (Remedy Entertainment / 505 Games)
    • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
    • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo / Nintendo)
    • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software / Activision)

    En İyi RPG

    • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
    • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
    • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment / Private Division)

    En İyi Dövüş Oyunu

    • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja / Koei Tecmo)
    • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
    • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
    • Samurai Shodown (SNK / Athlon Games)
    • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora Ltd. / Nintendo)

    En İyi Aile Oyunu

    • Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games / Nintendo)
    • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
    • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
    • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco / Sora / Nintendo)
    • Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)

    En İyi Strateji Oyunu

    • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios / Paradox Interactive)
    • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte / Ubisot)
    • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems / Koei Tecmo / Nintendo)
    • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly / Sega)
    • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment / Kalypso Media)
    • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

    En İyi Spor/Yarış Oyunu

    • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox / Activision)
    • DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
    • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions / Konami)
    • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
    • FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

    En İyi Çok Oyunculu Oyun

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox Software / 2K Games)
    • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward / Activision)
    • The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment / Ubisoft)
    • Tetris 99 (Arika / Nintendo)

    En İyi Yeni Bağımsız Geliştirici

    • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
    • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
    • My Friend Pedro (DeadToast Entertainment / Devolver Digital)
    • The Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital / Annapurna Interactive)
    • Slay the Spire (Mega Crit / Humble Bundle)
    • Untitled Goose Game (House House / Panic)

    Games for Impact (Sosyal bir anlam/mesaj içeren oyun)

    • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Gris (Nomada Studio / Devolver Digital)
    • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
    • Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod Entertainment / Square Enix)
    • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games / Electronic Arts)

    En İyi Devam Eden Oyun

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

    En İyi Bağımsız Oyun

    • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
    • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
    • Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
    • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
    • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

    En İyi Mobil Oyun

    • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios / Activision)
    • Grindstone (Capybara Games)
    • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo / Annapurna Interactive)
    • Sky: Children of Light (thatgamecompany)
    • What the Golf? (Tribaland)

    En İyi Topluluk Desteği

    • Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
    • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
    • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)

    En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik/Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu

    • Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games / Oculus Studios)
    • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
    • Beat Saber (Beat Games)
    • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
    • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games / Gearbox Publishing)

    Yılın İçerik Üreticisi

    • Courage – Jack Dunlop
    • Dr. Lupo – Benjamin Lupo
    • Ewok – Soleil Wheeler
    • Grefg – David Martínez
    • Shroud – Michael Grzesiek

    En İyi Espor Oyunu

    • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
    • DOTA2 (Valve)
    • Fortnite (Epic Games)
    • League of Legends (Riot Games)
    • Overwatch (Blizzard)

    En İyi Espor Oyuncusu

    • Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
    • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
    • Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
    • Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    • Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

    En İyi Espor Takımı

    • Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    • G2 Esports (League of Legends)
    • OG (DOTA2)
    • San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
    • Team Liquid (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

    En İyi Espor Etkinliği

    • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
    • EVO 2019
    • Fortnite World Cup
    • IEM Katowice 2019
    • League of Legends World Championship 2019
    • The International 2019

    En İyi Espor Koçu

    • Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
    • Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, League of Legends)
    • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
    • Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, League of Legends)
    • Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
    • Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

    En İyi Espor Sunucusu

    • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
    • Alex “Machine” Richardson
    • Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
    • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
    • Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang


    Yorum Yaz
    En Beğenilen Yorumlar Yorum Yaz
    PurposeLess sinan 2 gün en beğenilen
    Hiç birini bilmiyorum, eskiden benden habersiz oyun çıkmazdı, yaşlandık be!..
    Yanıtla +33
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    Kerim5100 2 gün
    Yurtiçi Kargo da dünya çapında iyi nam saldı he sfajfakfkakdajsj
    Yanıtla +15
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    takami59 2 gün
    Death Stranding oyununda kojimanın adı geçmeseydi eminim herkes yerin dibine sokardı. listeye filan da alınmazdı.
    Yanıtla +7
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    Daha Fazla Beğenilen Yorum
    Yorumlar Yorum Yaz Forumda Gör
    1 Avatar
    WarSaw 6 sa.
    listeler olmamış anlaşıldı bu game awards ta kof çıktı
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    kalazar 7 sa.
    En iyi "Openworld" oyun listesi gözden kaçmış.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    bio technolog 1 gün
    Mobilde CoD alır gerçekten efsane battle royal dan hariç cs ile büyümüş nesil çok ilgi gösterdi
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    kazimerd89 1 gün aykut291
    Controlun olduğu bir listede hemde. Gerçekten ilginç neye göre karar veriyorlar bunu anlamak zor gerçekten
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    Askaparta 2 gün
    Broya verirler.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    muroooo19 2 gün takami59
    Pintipanda dan izliyorum bende beğenmedim.
    Yanıtla +1
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    b@d0 2 gün
    rocket league listelerde yok. şaşırdım açıkçası.
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    masmynak 2 gün
    klavye mouse yumruklatan Sekiro kazanamasan da seni unutmayacaaam
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    aykut291 2 gün
    Metro Exodus neden listede yok gerçekten enteresan.
    2 Yanıt Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    kalazar 7 sa. aykut291
    Muhtemelen "Rus" yapımı bir oyun olduğu içindir. :)
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    takami59 2 gün
    Death Stranding oyununda kojimanın adı geçmeseydi eminim herkes yerin dibine sokardı. listeye filan da alınmazdı.
    1 Yanıt Yanıtla +7
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et
    Daha Fazla Yorum Yükle
    Yorum Yaz Forumda Yanıtla
    B I U " İçerik Göm DH Video Twitter YouTube Instagram Vine Künye BSC Oyun IMDb - url img @
    Nasıl eklemek istersiniz?
    Haftanın Beğenilen Yorumcuları
    Moueson +380 bkadem +326 12 Angry Men +314 WuLKaS +210 commandx +209 Leipold +198 Yürüyen Hoparlör +146 McLaren64 +134 1ses1 +118 Virinom +108
    Tüm güncellemelerden eposta yoluyla haberdar olun.
    ŞU ANDA GÖRÜNTÜLEYEN
    1 Misafir

    İLGİ DÜZEYİ
    7624 TIK

    HABERİN ETİKETLERİ
    the game awards, the game awards 2019 ve
    13 etiket daha game awards goty game of the year yılın oyunu sekiro: shadows die twice resident evil 2 remake control death stranding Oyunlar Yazılım Hasan Aygünoğlu MPopüler Popüler
    Facebook Sayfası260,7b
    Twitter Profili77,3b
    YouTube Kanalı257b
    RSS Yayını
    Sorgu:
    Önceki ve Sonraki İçerikler
    Daha Yeniler 2 gün Binance artık TL kabul ediyor 2 gün Samsung ikinci katlanabilir telefonunu tanıttı: Galaxy W20 5G 2 gün Turknet'ten müşterilerin kredi kartı bilgilerinin sızdırılmasına ilişkin açıklama 2 gün Netflix, yeni 'Vikings' dizisini duyurdu: Valhalla 2 gün 8 kameralı Nokia 10'un özellikleri ve fiyatı ortaya çıktı 2 gün Bill Gates destekli girişim, güneş enerjisinden rekor seviyede sıcaklık değerleri elde etti 2 gün Asus’tan dayanıklılık odaklı ProArt StudioBook Pro X 2 gün TCL Plex kutu açılışı ve ilk izlenimler | Yeni akıllı telefon markası 2 gün Ay’ın 500 kareden oluşan 52 megapiksellik harika fotoğrafı 2 gün Audi e-tron Sportback, dijital Matrix LED farları ve 466 km menziliyle geldi 2 gün Ofiste dondurma yaptık | Çok amaçlı mutfak robotu Thermomix 2 gün Bitcoin madencilik şirketleri, 2020'de dünyanın en büyük madencilik çiftliğini kuruyor 2 gün Epilepsi nöbetini 1 saat önceden tahmin edebilen yapay zeka geliştirildi 2 gün 106 yıllık marka tarihinde bir ilk: 2020 Aston Martin DBX tanıtıldı 2 gün Stanford Üniversitesi’nin yeni açtığı hastanede robotlar, eczacı olarak çalışıyor 2 gün En ucuz 4 kameralı telefon tanıtıldı 2 gün ADATA yeni taşınabilir SSD modelini duyurdu 2 gün TikTok geliştiricisi çevrim içi müzik sektörüne giriyor 3 gün Black Friday rehberi: Bu 5 madde ile o günün kârlı çıkanı siz olun 3 gün Elektrikli BMW i4 detaylandı: 600 km menzil ve 530 beygirlik motor 3 gün GÖRÜNTÜLENEN Yılın Oyunu adayları açıklandı: İşte tam liste Sonraki Navi mimarisi kurumsal pazarda 3 gün AMD Athlon 3000G satışa sunuldu: 35 watt TDP'li işlemci 65 watt TDP'lik soğutucu ile geliyor 3 gün Honor 9X Türkiye'de satışa çıkıyor! İşte Türkiye fiyatı 3 gün Detroit: Become Human'ın PC çıkış tarihi belli oldu 3 gün AMD Zen 3’te yepyeni mimari ile karşımıza çıkacak 3 gün LG, CLOi robotlarını çocuklarla test ediyor 3 gün Bu da omuz üstü kablosuz hoparlör 3 gün Birlikte Call of Duty Mobile oynuyoruz 3 gün Half-Life Alyx doğrulandı: Perşembe günü tanıtılacak! 3 gün Adobe Creative Cloud aboneliklerinde Kara Cuma indirimleri başladı 3 gün Zeplin girişimi Connected Components çözümünü duyurdu 3 gün Europa'da yaşam olabilir mi? NASA, uydunun atmosferinde su bulunduğunu açıkladı 3 gün ABD, Huawei’ye 90 günlük ek süre verdi 3 gün ABD başkan adayından kripto planı 3 gün Juul, reşit olmayanlara ürün sattığı gerekçesiyle Kaliforniya eyaleti tarafından dava ediliyor 3 gün Yüzüklerin Efendisi dizisi şimdiden ikinci sezon onayı aldı 3 gün Xiaomi Mi Smart Band geliyor 3 gün Siber saldırı tehdidine karşı Siber İstihbarat Birimi kuruluyor 3 gün Yeni Alcatel 3X modeli ülkemizde satışa çıktı 3 gün 2 Aralık tarihinde sürpriz bir Apple etkinliği var Daha Eskiler
    Yükselişteki Paylaşımlar
    Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts'tan Oynanış Videosu Paylaşıldı
    Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
    Türkiye Büyük Finali 2019: Royal Youth ve Bahçeşehir SuperMass...
    Bölüm Sonu Canavarı
    İmamoğlu sözünü tuttu. Öğrencilere burs geldi.
    DH Forum
    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 [ANA KONU] SD665
    DH Forum
    Virüslü laptop 1.2 milyon dolara satılıyor
    Uygulama Haber
    Kuantum dolanıklığı kuramıyla bağlantılı fotonların görüntüsü ...
    Uygulama Haber
    CDC, elektronik sigara tüketicilerini uyarıyor
    Uygulama Haber
    Avustralya'lı bir balıkçı, geliştirdiği drone ile göl üzerinde...
    Uygulama Haber
    Alternatif Görünümler Geri Bildirim