GeForce Now'a bu hafta 36 yeni oyun eklendi

Nvidia’nın bulut tabanlı oyun servisi Geforce Now’dan bugün 4 büyük stüdyonun oyunları eksildi. Yerine 36 yeni oyun eklendi.
Warner Bros.Interactive Entertainment, XBOX Game Studios, Codemasters ve Klei Entertainment, GeForce Now’dan çekildi. Bugün bu stüdyoların oyunları tamamen kaldırılmış olacak. Daha önce Activision, Blizzard ve Bethesda stüdyoları da ticari nedenlerle GeForce Now’dan çekilmişti. Bu hafta platforma eklenen oyunlar arasında 21 Nisan’da çıkışını gerçekleştiren The Shattering oyunu da yer alıyor.
Ayrıca Bkz. "Facebook, WhatsApp'ta reklam yayınlama planından vazgeçmiş değil"
Bu hafta GeForce Now’a eklenen oyunlar:
- Assassin's Creed II Deluxe Edition (Uplay versiyonu)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered (Steam)
- Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (Steam)
- Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (Uplay)
- Heroes of Might & Magic III - HD Edition (Steam)
- Heroes of Might & Magic V (Uplay and Steam)
- Heroes of Might & Magic V: Tribes of the East (Uplay ve Steam)
- Might & Magic: Heroes VI (Uplay)
- Might & Magic Heroes VII (Uplay ve Steam)
- TrackMania² Stadium (Uplay ve Steam)
- The Shattering (Salı günü yayınlandı)
- Call to Arms
- Conan Unconquered
- Creative Destruction
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- Dead Age
- Divinity: Original Sin (Classic)
- Dungeon Defenders
- Enclave
- Gothic 3
- Hitman: Absolution
- Iron Sky: Invasion
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Magicka
- Overcooked!
- Pro Cycling Manager 2017
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Stoneshard
- Streets of Rogue
- Sudden Strike 4
- Superhot
- This Is the Police
- Trailmakers
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Tropico 4
- Wurm Unlimited
Yorum Yaz Paylaş Tweetle Bu haberi, mobil uygulamamızı kullanarak indirip,
istediğiniz zaman (çevrim dışı bile) okuyabilirsiniz: