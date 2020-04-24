Giriş
    GeForce Now'a bu hafta 36 yeni oyun eklendi

    Düşük donanımlı bilgisayarlar ve telefonlardan yüksek grafikleri bulut teknolojisiyle oynamaya yarayan Geforce Now'a bu hafta eklenen oyunlar belli oldu.
    3 sa.
    1,1b
    15
    2
    Oyunlar
    Yusuf Akbaş
    Yazar
    GeForce Now'a bu hafta 36 yeni oyun eklendi
    Nvidia’nın bulut tabanlı oyun servisi Geforce Now’dan bugün 4 büyük stüdyonun oyunları eksildi. Yerine 36 yeni oyun eklendi.

    Warner Bros.Interactive Entertainment, XBOX Game Studios, Codemasters ve Klei Entertainment, GeForce Now’dan çekildi. Bugün bu stüdyoların oyunları tamamen kaldırılmış olacak. Daha önce Activision, Blizzard ve Bethesda stüdyoları da ticari nedenlerle GeForce Now’dan çekilmişti. Bu hafta platforma eklenen oyunlar arasında 21 Nisan’da çıkışını gerçekleştiren The Shattering oyunu da yer alıyor.

    Bu hafta GeForce Now’a eklenen oyunlar:

    • Assassin's Creed II Deluxe Edition (Uplay versiyonu)
    • Assassin's Creed III Remastered (Steam)
    • Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood (Steam)
    • Assassin’s Creed: Revelations (Uplay)
    • Heroes of Might & Magic III - HD Edition (Steam)
    • Heroes of Might & Magic V (Uplay and Steam)
    • Heroes of Might & Magic V: Tribes of the East (Uplay ve Steam)
    • Might & Magic: Heroes VI (Uplay)
    • Might & Magic Heroes VII (Uplay ve Steam)
    • TrackMania² Stadium (Uplay ve Steam)
    • The Shattering (Salı günü yayınlandı)
    • Call to Arms
    • Conan Unconquered
    • Creative Destruction
    • Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
    • Dead Age
    • Divinity: Original Sin (Classic)
    • Dungeon Defenders
    • Enclave
    • Gothic 3
    • Hitman: Absolution
    • Iron Sky: Invasion
    • King's Bounty: The Legend
    • Magicka
    • Overcooked!
    • Pro Cycling Manager 2017
    • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
    • Stoneshard
    • Streets of Rogue
    • Sudden Strike 4
    • Superhot
    • This Is the Police
    • Trailmakers
    • Trine 2: Complete Story
    • Tropico 4
    • Wurm Unlimited


    tobepeople 2 sa.
    Oyunlara bak çay demle, Humble siteleri bile bu kadar kötü paket vermiyor :D
    1 Yanıt Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorum Bağlantısını Al
    BCRTVKCS (Kamil Cihan Sipahi) 1 sa. tobepeople
    Ne yazık ki büyük title'ları kaybettiler
    Yanıtla
    İşlemler Yorumu Forumda Gör Yorumu Şikayet Et Yorum Bağlantısını Al
