    GeForce NOW kütüphanesine 22 yeni oyun ekleniyor

    Ülkemizde GeForce Now by Game+ olarak kullanıma sunulan GeForce Now (GAME+) hizmetine Ağustos sonuna kadar 22 yeni oyun ekleniyor. İşte bulut tabanlı oyun hizmetine eklenecek yapımlar.
    GeForce NOW kütüphanesine 22 yeni oyun ekleniyor Tam Boyutta Gör
    Günümüzde GeForce Nowbaşta olmak üzere bulut tabanlı oyun servisleri, oyuncular için yeni bir alternatif haline geldi. Bu noktada GeForce Now kütüphanesinin sürekli olarak güncellendiğini görüyoruz. Son olarak Nvidia, GeForce NOW (GAME+) platformuna eklenecek yeni oyunları duyurdu. 

    GeForce NOW kütüphanesine 22 yeni oyun ekleniyor

    GeForce Now tarafından paylaşılan listeye baktığımızda, oyun sayısının bir hayli fazla olduğunu görüyoruz. Bununla birlikte platforma eklenecek oyunlar arasında, The Texas Chain Saw MassacreF1 Manager 2023Amnesia: The Bunker, The Outlast Trials ve System Shock gibi popüler yapımlar bulunuyor.

    Listede yer alan diğer oyunlar ise şu şekilde: Desynced, Hammerwatch II, Moving Out 2, The Cosmic Wheel, Book of Hours, Gord, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, Wayfinder, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Age of Wonders 4, Darkest Dungeon II, The Great War: Western Front, Inkbound, Kovaak's FPS Trainer, Project Highrise, Regiments ve Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga.

    Ayrıca GeForce Now için tek yenilikler bunlar değil. Kısa süre önce Microsoft, PC Game Pass kütüphanesinin bu yılın sonuna kadar GeForce Now'a geleceğini duyurdu. Ancak kesin lansman tarihi veya desteklenen oyunlar henüz açıklanmadı. Halihazırda 1600’den fazla oyuna destek sunan GeForce Now (GAME+) platformuna aylık 175 TL ücret ile ulaşılabiliyor. 3 ay, 6 ay ve 12 aylık Premium paketin ücretleri ise sırasıyla 399, 750 ve 2100 TL.

    GeForce NOW kütüphanesine eklenecek oyunlar

    • Desynced (Steam'de yeni, 15 Ağustos)
    • Hammerwatch II (Steam'de yeni, 15 Ağustos)
    • Moving Out 2 (Steam'de yeni, 15 Ağustos)
    • The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (Steam'de yeni, 16 Ağustos)
    • Book of Hours (Steam'de yeni, 17 Ağustos)
    • Gord (Steam'de yeni, 17 Ağustos)
    • Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (Steam'de yeni, 17 Ağustos)
    • Wayfinder (Steam'de yeni, 17 Ağustos)
    • Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (Steam'de yeni, 18 Ağustos)
    • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Steam'de yeni, 18 Ağustos)
    • Age of Wonders 4 (Epic Games Store)
    • Amnesia: The Bunker (Epic Games Store)
    • Darkest Dungeon II (Epic Games Store)
    • F1 Manager 2023 (Epic Games Store)
    • The Great War: Western Front (Epic Games Store)
    • Inkbound (Steam)
    • Kovaak's FPS Trainer (Steam)
    • The Outlast Trials (Epic Games Store)
    • Project Highrise (Epic Games Store)
    • Regiments (Steam)
    • Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Epic Games Store)
    • System Shock (Epic Games Store)
